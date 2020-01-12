Police in Bengaluru on Sunday arrested a Khalistani terror accused Jarnail Singh Sidhu who has allegedly advocated for Khalistan, an independent state for Sikh people in India. The arrest was made within Sampigehalli Police Station limits in north-eastern Bengaluru.

According to Central Crime Branch police, he was residing in Bengaluru for the last six months and is also allegedly in touch with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Police said he was living in a paying guest accommodation and was working in a private firm. Police remain tightlipped over the arrest and refused to share further information about other possible suspects.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the Bengaluru police booked 14 members of the banned outfit Al-Ummah under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The gang, according to police, is led by one Mehaboob Pasha, who is still at large. Three of his alleged compatriots- Mohammed Haneef Khan (29), Imran Khan (32), and Mohammed Zaid (24) were arrested by Tamil Nadu police from Bengaluru on January 7 for their alleged role in the murder of the Hindu Munnani member Suresh Kumar in 2014.

A joint investigation conducted by the CCB, Internal Security Division (ISD) and State Intelligence revealed that Mehaboob Pasha and his associate Moideen Khaja were members of the banned outfit Al-Ummah and had held several meetings in Pasha’s residence in Bengaluru to allegedly form a splinter group.

Pasha is still at large and the police suspect he is currently in Chamarajanagar. Pasha and Moideen Khaja’s involvement came to light after the Q branch of Tamil Nadu’s arrest last week.

“Mohammed Pasha was one of the kingpins of the gang, out of which three persons were arrested on January 7 from Suddaguntepalya. In total, there were 14 associates of Pasha who were planning to foment communal disharmony in various parts of the country. They all had a foreign handler,” CCB Chief in Bengaluru Sandeep Patil said.

Police say that Pasha and Khaja had been in touch with their foreign handler and had expected a huge cache of arms to arrive in the city soon.