Bengaluru police arrest four national level swimmers for gangraping woman

The incident had come to light recently after the survivor, a private company employee, had lodged a complaint with Sanjaynagar police in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka police have arrested four persons on Tuesday, March 29, in connection with the gangrape of a young woman from West Bengal in Bengaluru. The arrested persons have been identified as Rajath, Shivaran, Dev Saraoi and Yogesh Kumar. All the accused are from New Delhi. The incident had come to light recently after the survivor, a private company employee, had lodged a complaint with Sanjaynagar police in Bengaluru in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Vinayak Patil stated that the complaint was lodged last week regarding the incident. The woman got introduced to Rajath, one of the accused on a dating app and developed a friendship. She had gone to his house for dinner when the incident had taken place.

She had filed a complaint that Rajath and his three friends had gangraped her. Following the complaint, the police have immediately arrested the accused persons, he explained. All the four accused have been sent to judicial custody. They had come to Bengaluru for swimming training.

Police sources told IANS that all the four accused are national level swimmers. After getting introduced to Rajath on a dating app, they exchanged numbers and developed a friendship. Later, the accused and his friends called the survivor for a party and allegedly gangraped her after she stayed back in the accused's house. Reports added that a medical examination of the survivor had confirmed sexual abuse and rape, police sources said.

The Times of India reported that Rajath was trying to flee the city and was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, while another accused was detained near Basavanagudi. The two others were detained near Chickpet.

A case has been registered under Section 376D (Gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is ongoing.

