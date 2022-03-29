Bengaluru father-daughter death by transformer blast: Two BESCOM officials held

The police arrested them on Monday and released them on station bail by the evening.

news Crime

The Jnanabharathi police in Bengaluru arrested two engineers of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), days after an electric transformer exploded, killing a man and his daughter. The accused have been identified as Dinesh, an Assistant Engineer (AE) and Mahantesh, a Junior Engineer (JE). The police arrested them on Monday, March 28, and released them on station bail by the evening.

The family of the victims and eyewitnesses had alleged gross negligence on the part of BESCOM authorities. Though the local residents had lodged a complaint regarding the oil leakage from the electric transformer the staff allegedly turned a blind eye resulting in the tragic mishap.

The department has ordered an inquiry into the incident following the deaths. One of the accused officers, Dinesh, was transferred to the division a month ago. The locals said that the complaint regarding the electric transformer was given two days before the accident through the helpline. They also called up the authorities after noticing fire in the transformer on the day of the tragedy.

The police investigation has shown gross negligence on the part of the officers as being the reason behind the tragedy. If the complaint was taken seriously and addressed, the tragedy could have been avoided, police officials said.

The police investigations have also revealed the negligence shown by the BESCOM helpline (1912) staff. After the complaint was filed by the locals, the helpline staff failed to escalate the complaint to the notice of the concerned higher ups. The officers came to know about it only after the blast occurred. The police are now gathering information about the staff of the helpline to initiate legal proceedings.

Shivaraj (55) and his daughter Chaitanya (19), were burnt to death while riding a scooter as the electric transformer situated by the road exploded in broad daylight. Shivaraj died a few hours later after being admitted to the hospital while his daughter succumbed the next day. Both were returning home on the scooter after booking a convention centre for Chaitanya's engagement ceremony. The father had slowed down the scooter to cross a road hump at the time of the blast, the police said.

Following orders by the Minister for Cooperation and local MLA ST Somashekar, the Jnanabharati police had lodged an FIR and taken up the investigation. After the blast, oil from the electric transformer sprayed over the deceased and both sustained fatal burn injuries. The impact of the blast was such that the scooter on which victims travelled was also charred.