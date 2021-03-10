Bengaluru police arrest 3 for hacking into former DGP's account, conning his friend

The three accused were arrested after they had hacked into former Karnataka DG and IGP Shankar Bidariâ€™s accounts in February.

Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested three computer programmers from Nagaland who allegedly hacked former Karnataka top cop Shankar Bidari's email ID and conned Rs 25,000 from one of his friends. The police said that the accused had operated more than 60 accounts in various banks and a large number of documents-- rent agreements, Aadhar cards and PAN cards were recovered from them. The police said that they were experts in hacking websites and had also floated a fake human resources company to lure unemployed youth from the North East states to Bengaluru.



According to the police, the arrested were identified as Thia Samong (31), Seropa Sesai (27) and Esther Konyak aka Rubika (28). The police added that all the accused are from Mon district of Nagaland, but Rubika was working in Bengaluru in a beauty salon for the last couple of years.

The police said that the accused had come in contact with two persons - James and Peter - on a social media site and carried out the phishing attack under their guidance. The two are absconding, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (South-East Division) Sreenath Joshi told reporters that Rubika used to be the face of the racket. Showing her as the employment officer in high profile companies, Thia and Seropa used to collect documents such as Aadhar cards and PAN cards from gullible unemployed youth in Nagaland and other North-Eastern states, which were used for opening bank accounts here.

The police said that after carrying out the attack, the accused used to transfer money into different bank accounts. "Their modus operandi was simple, hacking well-known personalities' email or social media site IDs. They also used to create fake profiles on social media sites, then they used to seek financial help from the friends of these personalities. Thinking that their 'VIP friend' is in trouble, most of them used to transfer money," the police explained.

They said that this network came to light after former Karnataka DG and IGP Shankar Bidari became the victim of a phishing attack and lodged a complaint regarding the same in February.