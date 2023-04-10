Bengaluru police announce parking restrictions for IPL match: Details

The parking arrangements will be in effect from 4 pm to 10 pm on Monday, April 10.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced traffic and parking arrangements in view of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10. The arrangements will be in effect from 4 pm to 10 pm.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid congestion, the following roads have been designated as 'No Parking' areas during the specified time period: Queenâ€™s Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street Road, St. Markâ€™s Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi Road, Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga road. Vehicles parked on these roads during the specified time period will be towed away.

Bengaluru Traffic Police have also identified several parking places for the public, subject to availability. These parking areas include UB City parking lot, Kingâ€™s Road, BRV Ground below Metro lane, Kanteerava Stadium, Shivajinagar BMTC TTMC (1st floor), and Old KGID Building. Visitors are encouraged to park their vehicles in these designated areas to avoid parking violations and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.