Bengaluru pips Pune, emerges as most liveable city in India

In contrast to the Ease of Living Index, Bengaluru emerged 31st in the Municipal Performance Index.

Bengaluru was ranked as the most liveable city in the country, topping 111 cities, according to the Union government Ease of Living Index prepared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. While the average city score was 53.51, the Garden City had a score of 66.70, Pune came a close second with a score of 66.27 followed by Ahmedabad at 64.87. Neighbouring Chennai emerged fourth with a score of 62.61.

The parameters for the ease of living index include quality of life, economic ability, sustainability, and 14 other categories including a 30% weightage of citizen perception survey. This was announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs along with the Municipal Performance Index. In contrast to the Ease of Living index, Bengaluru emerged 31st in the Municipal Performance Index. Indore topped the Municipal Performance Index, whose parameters include urban governance, town planning, public services, and maintaining roads.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Twitter said, “Bengaluru has emerged as the most livable city in India in the Ease of Living Survey conducted by MoHUA_India. The Bengaluru model of development of citizen-centric initiatives and delivery of services have ensured the top ranking of #Bengaluru.”

The rankings were announced for cities with a population of more than a million, and cities with less than a million people. One hundred and eleven cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020. The Ease of Living Index (EOLI) is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development.

Bengaluru has emerged as the most livable city in India in the Ease of Living Survey conducted by @MoHUA_India. The Bengaluru model of development of citizen-centric initiatives and delivery of services have ensured the top ranking of #Bengaluru. @PMOIndia @HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/DNTNhhQYPP — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) March 4, 2021

You can access the dashboard here.

“It provides a comprehensive understanding of participating cities across India based on quality of life, economic-ability of a city, and its sustainability and resilience,” a government release said. The assessment also incorporates the residents' view on the services provided by the city civic administration through a citizen perception survey.

These indices provide a holistic assessment of cities based on their efforts to cultivate better quality of life, create infrastructure,and address challenges of urbanization, the government release added.