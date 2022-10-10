Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka to see heavy rains as yellow warning issued

Several districts across Karnataka are likely to witness rains and thunderstorms over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

news Bengaluru News

Bengaluru is set to witness heavy rains from Monday, October 10, till Wednesday, October 12. In light of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for the city as well as other parts of Karnataka till Wednesday. On Monday, a yellow warning is in place in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Tumakuru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar district.

On Tuesday, October 11, rains are expected in the northern districts as well, with a yellow warning being issued for Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Belagavi, Ballari, Chitradurga, Chikmagalur and Chikkaballapur districts. On Wednesday, a yellow warning is in place in Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural and bengaluru Urban districts.

According to an IMD bulletin, for the week ending on October 5, several districts including Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban faced deficient rainfall as compared to the normal. Meanwhile, districts such as Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Ballari, Chitradurga and Davangere experienced “large excess” of rainfall, the bulletin stated.

Bengaluru has been seeing spells of rain over the last few weeks, as well as chilly weather. As per an IMD bulletin issued on Sunday, October 9, the city recorded maximum temperatures of 28°C, with minimum temperatures of 21.3°C. At the HAL station, maximum temperatures of 27.8°C was recorded, while the minimum temperature was 18.6°C, while the maximum and minimum temperatures at the Bengaluru international airport were 28.6°C and 21.6°C were reported.

The IMD said that over the next few days, Bengaluru will see cloudy skies, with a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers very likely to occur. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26°C and 20°C respectively.