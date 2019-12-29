Bengaluru NYE celebrations: Security to be beefed up, all flyovers to be shut

NYE

All 41 flyovers in the city, even those leading to the airport, will be shut from 10 pm to 6 am.

Security arrangements in Bengaluru will be beefed up, during New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31 to provide security and safety to revellers, especially in areas around Brigade Road and MG Road

Bhaskar Rao, City Commissioner of Police, said more than 10,000 policemen will be there just on MG Road area in order to maintain law and order situation. Other than police on the ground, 1,500 additional CCTV cameras have been set up to monitor the huge crowd anticipated to gather in the central business district area.

Similarly, additional personnel will be on the ground in other areas of the city as per the instructions of the concerned jurisdictional DCPs.

Other than that, police will also use drone cameras, LCD screens to keep a watch on the crowd. Police personnel will have flashlights and binoculars to watch out against those indulging in misbehaviour and forcing people to shake hands and other unwelcome gesture.

Further, a team of the dog squad of the police will be deployed to check incidents of use of illicit drug abuse, Bhaskar Rao said.

Driving and traffic regulations

Giving a stern warning, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said that special drives will be taken to check on drunk driving. He said offenders will be booked for criminal cases and will be sent to jail. He said those who will be caught drinking and driving will be slapped with cases under IPC 279 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life).

Like previous years, there will be a complete ban on parking in all major roads of the Central Business District. Similarly, all flyovers, 41 in the city, will be closed for traffic starting from Tuesday night (10 PM) to Wednesday morning (6 AM).

Stretches of MG Road, Church Street, Lavelle Road, Richmond Road and Museum Road will be closed for all types of vehicular movement for the same period to ensure the safety of those gathering to celebrate the new year.