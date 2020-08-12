Bengaluru now has 13281 active containment zones as total cases rise to 77038

There was a dip in the number of containment zones in Bengaluru on Tuesday as the state government pegged the figure at 13,281; down from Monday's figure of 13,908. In its daily bulletin on COVID-19, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that 16,097 containment zones had returned to normal in the city so far.

Bengaluru South continued to top the list with 2,726 zones, remaining unchanged from the figures in Monday's bulletin. This was followed by Bengaluru East at 2,440. In Monday's bulletin, the East zone had reported 2,619 active containment zones.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru West reported 2,349 active containment zones, followed by Bommanahalli at 1,636, Mahadevapura at 1,378, RR Nagara 1,205, Dasarahalli at 785 and Yelahanka at 752.

However, there seemed to be some discrepancies in the bulletin as the state government claimed that there were 36,670 containment zones in total that were reported in Bengaluru so far, but only gave the breakdown for 29,378 containment zones. It is unclear as to how many of the remaining 7,292 containment zones are active and how many have returned to normal.

Meanwhile, coronavirus recoveries in Karnataka crossed the 1 lakh mark on Tuesday, while 6,257 fresh cases were registered, taking the state's tally to 1.88 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

"Today (Tuesday), 6,257 new positive cases are reported and 6,473 people have been discharged," Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said. With the new discharges, the total recoveries in the state rose to 1,05,599.

Of the new cases, Bengaluru continued to report the highest number at 1,610, taking the city's tally to 77,038, out of which 33,070 are active.

Ballari district accounted for 738 new cases, followed by the districts of Belagavi (575), Dharwad (276), Dakshina Kannada (243), Mysuru (238), Udupi (219), Raichur (201) and Shivamogga (189).

Meanwhile, 86 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the state's death toll to 3,398. Of the 1.88 lakh cases, 79,606 are active and 699 are in the ICU.

