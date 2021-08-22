Bengaluru North police implement QR code-based beat system

The new system requires the beat police officers to scan several QR code stickers along their beat route.

news Police

To ensure the safety of its residents during the night hours, the Bengaluru North Division Police have implemented a new QR code-based beat system called Subahu. With the new system, the beat police officer will have to mandatorily scan the QR code stickers placed along his/her beat routes. This ensures the officer concerned covers the assigned path, and does not miss any area. The app will be updated with the location of each policeman.

The earlier system relied on either manual entry by the policemen or electronic machines. This method, according to Bengaluru North Deputy Commissioner of Police Dharmendra Kumar Meena, could easily be manipulated. “Initially, there were big books where police would make manual entries. Nobody checked those books and there was scope for manipulation. With the new system, we will know the exact GPS locations of the police personnel in the division,” said DCP Dharmendra Kumar.

The Subahu beat system was initially adopted by the Bengaluru South-East police division in 2020. The police claim that since the introduction of the new system, people have reported that they feel safer.

“Several people have told us that they have a sense of security now when they hear the policemen blow their whistles when they go near houses during patrolling. This has also made tracking the beat officer easy,” said DCP South-East Joshi Srinath Mahadev.

The new system was officially inaugurated on August 11. However, according to DCP Dharmendra Kumar, the programme was implemented on a pilot basis in the Bagalgunte police station and most of the police stations were already using the system for the past three months. DCP Dharmendra Kumar added that the system initially had minor issues with the location tracking.

He said that a total of 1992 QR code stickers have been placed across various locations within the Bengaluru North division’s jurisdiction