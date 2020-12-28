Bengaluru: No New Year parties in pubs, hotels or restaurants says Commissioner

However, customers with prior bookings will be allowed in hotels, pubs and restaurants and the establishments will be allowed to carry out their usual business

The Karnataka government has issued orders prohibiting DJ parties, special events, parties or any kind of performances at public places and commercial establishments like hotels and pubs in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an order issued on Monday, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said Section 144 of CrPC (prohibiting the gathering of more than five people) will be imposed in Bengaluru from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021, as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

“In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the limits of Bengaluru city and the emergence of a new strain of the disease abroad, it is absolutely essential to enforce all preventive and precautionary measures to contain the spread of the disease in Bengaluru city,” the statement by the Bengaluru Police Commissioner said.

Restaurants, pubs, hotels, clubs and malls have been barred from holding any special events, DJ parties, performances or musical nights or bands. However, these establishments can run their usual business, including playing music within permitted decibel levels and can host customers who have prior bookings only. These establishments have also been told that they cannot have any queues or people waiting outside their buildings.No form of gatherings will be allowed in public places or open areas.

In-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs can be held for their residents and members respectively, without organising any special events, the order added.

The order also says that traffic regulations will be in place and will be issued separately.

This order comes after the Karnataka government went full circle on its decision to impose a night curfew for the last week of the year between 11 pm and 6 am. Within 24 hours of issuing an order on the same, it was withdrawn by the Chief Minister. The government had also allowed midnight mass celebrations on Christmas eve with COVID-19 restrictions. It was then suggested that pubs and bars can remain open on New Year's Eve, but DJ parties inside nightclubs and other special events will be barred.