Bengaluru needs SWDs worth Rs 2,800 crore says Knight Frank report

The report, following a two-month study conducted by the consultancy firm, emphasises the requirement for laying an additional 600 kilometres of SWD to mitigate recurrent flooding in the city.

news News

A recent report titled 'Bengaluru Urban Flood' released by property consultant Knight Frank India highlights the need for significant investment amounting to Rs 2,800 crores to remodel and expand the storm water drain (SWD) infrastructure in Bengaluru. The report, following a two-month study conducted by the consultancy firm, emphasizes the requirement for laying an additional 600 kilometres of SWD to mitigate recurrent flooding in the city.

Released on May 31, the report draws attention to the impact of the climate crisis on flooding incidents. It notes, "Due to climate change, there has also been short duration, high-intensity precipitation, further accentuating risks of flooding in the city amidst limited infrastructure to contain the same," as quoted by Reuters.

Currently, Bengaluru possesses 842 kilometres of primary and secondary drains as part of its SWD system, some of which necessitate rejuvenation. Knight Frank estimates that the majority of the required funding, Rs 2,800 crores, is needed for the development of new SWD drains spanning at least 658 kilometres. This projection takes into account the expected population growth, estimating that by 2031, Bengaluru will be home to 180 lakh people. The report recommends that the government undertake the remodelling of the city's SWD to prevent recurring floods.

Knight Frank mentions that the Karnataka government has allocated Rs 3,000 crore as part of the budget for the year 2023-24, which aligns with their estimations.

Bengaluru faced severe flooding in 2022 following heavy rainfall, causing lakes in the city to overflow and inundate surrounding areas. Since then, the city has witnessed multiple instances of waterlogging in various parts.