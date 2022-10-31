Bengaluru Metro users can soon ride without tokens or smart cards: Here’s how

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will introduce the QR ticketing system on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, on November 1.

news Bengaluru news

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will roll out a QR code-based ticketing system from Tuesday, November 1. The feature will enable users to ride the metro without using tokens or smart cards. According to a report in The Hindu, the trial runs were being carried out before the launch of the new ticketing system.

BMRCL will introduce the QR ticketing system on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, on November 1. By selecting origin and destination points on the mobile app, Metro users will be able to purchase single-trip tickets. To use the metro, simply scan the displayed QR code at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates. With the new method, there won't be any more waiting in queues to purchase tokens or top-off smart cards. The AFC gates in every metro station have been upgraded to accommodate the new ticketing system.

On October 21, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro started its trial run from Whitefield to ITPL. The stretch is part of the Purple line, currently operational between Kengeri and Byapanahalli. A six-car train was operated along the route to check for structural obstructions. The signalling system along the route too will be tested. The Purple line will connect Mysore Road in the west to Whitefield in the east once it is fully operational, making commuting for Bengaluru's IT workers and others easier. Originally, it was supposed to be finished by the end of 2020. Despite numerous deadlines being missed, it will take some more time to operationalise the entire stretch. The Whitefield-Garudacharpalya stretch is currently scheduled to become operational following an inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety in February 2023, according to the BMRCL.

Earlier in September, BMRCL saw an increase in operational profits and a steady climb in ridership numbers for the first time in two years. Speaking to TNM, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, "Usage of the metro has grown during the past few months on both lines. As a result, we are operating profitably for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.”