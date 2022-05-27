Bengaluru Metro services on Purple Line to be affected on May 28: Details

Officials said that metro train services will resume normally at 7 am on Sunday as per schedule on the Purple Line.

Namma Metro services in Bengaluru along the Purple Line (from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli) will be briefly disrupted on the night of Saturday, May 28. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) will be taking up maintenance work between MG Road and Trinity metro stations on Saturday night. Metro services will be halted between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road metro stations as a result from 9.30 pm onwards on May 28. During this period, metro trains will only run between MG Road and Kengeri on the Purple Line.

The last through train from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli will be at 8.40 pm on Saturday, and that from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri will be at 9.10 pm. The last metro train on the Purple Line will leave Kempegowda interchange station to Baiyappanahalli at 9.10 pm, and subsequent trains from Kempegowda station will run only up to MG Road, a press statement from the Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL issued on May 27 said. On May 29, Sunday, metro train services will resume normally at 7 am as per the schedule on the entire Purple Line, it added. However, metro services on the Green Line will remain unaffected and will run normally as per schedule, it said.

Earlier in April, the BMRCL had taken up similar maintenance work between the Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda stops on the Purple Line, and trains were operated only between Kengeri and MG Road for one night on April 23, a Saturday. In March too, BMRCL had undertaken civil works between the Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda metro stations, and services were affected on March 26, which was also a Saturday night.

