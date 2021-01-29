Bengaluru metro services on Purple Line to be affected on Jan 31

Maintenance work will be carried out between Namma Metro Baiyappanahalli and MG Road stations on the Purple Line for two hours on Sunday, January 31.

Services of the Purple Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro will be affected this weekend, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in an official release. According to BMRCL, services on Bengaluru metro’s Purple Line will be suspended for two hours on January 31, from 7 am to 9 am.

The BMRCL said that there will be a suspension of services between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road Metro Stations on the Purple Line, so during this time, trains will only run between Mysuru Road station upto MG Road. Metro services on the Green Line will not be affected, the metro corporation said.

“BMRCL will be taking up structural maintenance works on the Purple Line on 31 January 2021 (Sunday) between Trinity and Halasuru Metro Stations. To facilitate the above works there will be a curtailment of Metro Train Services on the Purple Line for a brief period of Two hours in the morning from 7:00 AM to 09:00 A.M between Baiyappanahalli and MG Road Metro Stations,” the release by BMRCL said.

“During this period, on Purple Line Metro Trains will run only between M.G. Road and Mysuru Road Metro Stations. After completion of the works, normal Metro services will be restored after 09:00 A.M. on the entire purple line Metro services on Green Line will run normally as per schedule on this day. The BMRCL said that Inconvenience caused to the public is regretted,” the release added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways on Friday tweeted that the Indian Railways is developing Modern State of the Art coaching terminal at Baiyyapanahalli in Bengaluru. This will be India's First Centralised AC station. It will have passenger amenities like a VIP lounge, a digital real-time passenger information system and a food court.

Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa flagged off the metro extension line between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute over the Kanakapura Road in south Bengaluru, which forms part of the Green Line of the Namma Metro. This extension, which covers 6.3 kilometres, will have five more stations.