Bengaluru metro services on Green Line to shut an hour early this weekend

The testing of trains will begin for the southern extension of the Green Line between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura.

The Green Line of Namma Metro will close an hour earlier than usual during the weekend as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will begin testing systems and trains on the extension. The Green Line runs between Yelachenahalli and Nagasandra. The southern extension of the metro, which is under construction, spans from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura.

Reach 4B of Phase-II is the southern extension of Green Line and is set for formal launch on November 1.

Metro services along the Green Line between RV Road and Yelachenahalli will halt at 8 pm instead of 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

“Train services on the Green Line between RV Road to Yelachenahalli will be closed one hour before the normal losing time is 8.00 pm on Saturday, 19 September 2020 and Sunday, 20 September 2020,” BMRCL said in a statement.

The last train will leave Yelachenahalli at 8 pm and the last train will leave Nagasandra Metro Station at 6.56 pm. Between 8 pm and 9pm, metro services will be available only between Nagasandra and RV Road metro stations.

“On the morning of the following days from September 20 and 21, normal train services will be available on the Green Line between Yelachenahalli and Nagasandra from 7 am onwards,” the statement added.

For passengers travelling along the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road), and changing to Green Line at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, the last train they can take from Baiyappanahalli is at 6.56 pm and for those travelling from Mysuru Road, the last interchange train would be at 7 pm.

There will be no change in schedule for trains plying along the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road).