Bengaluru metro services between Majestic and Mysuru Rd to be suspended for 8 days

There will be no interruption in services for the rest of Bengaluru’s metro network.

news Transport

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro services along the Purple Line will be partially suspended for a period of eight days, between the Majestic and Mysuru Road stations from March 21 to March 28. There will be no such disruption in the rest of the Purple Line, between Majestic and Baiyyappanahalli. Services along the Green Line, between Nagasandra and Silk Institute stations, will remain unaffected.

“In connection with the pre-commissioning of the extension line of East-West Purple Line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri, modification works to the Signalling System of Magadi Road-Mysuru Road Section are to be taken up. In view of this, the train services between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Mysuru Road will remain suspended for eight days from 21.03.2021 to 28.03.2021,” the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in an official statement.

“Consequently, the metro services on the Purple Line will be available only between Baiyyappanahalli and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic during these 8 days. Normal Metro Train Services in the Purple Line will resume from 7 am of 29.03.2021,” the statement added.

Officials said they regret the inconvenience caused to the public and requested commuters to cooperate, to enable speeding up the works for the extension of the Purple Line.

Also read: Bengaluru Metro Purple Line extension on, Mysuru Rd-Kengeri power lines to be tested

This comes after TNM on Tuesday had reported that the third line of the under-construction metro rail stretch between Mysuru Road and Kengeri stations got electrified.

After facing a series of delays, the Kengeri extension project was commissioned under Phase 2 of the Namma Metro Project in Bengaluru in January 2021. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in his Budget speech in February, had said that this line will be completed by 2020. However, the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project is likely to be ready for public use only by June, officials say.