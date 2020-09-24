Bengaluru metro services to be partially affected on Sunday, Monday

Normal services will be restored starting from Tuesday morning.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has announced that metro services in Bengaluru will be partially affected on the green line for Sunday (September 27) and Monday (September 28) between RV Road to Yelachenahalli. The services will be affected in this stretch as the BMRCL will carry out testing work for the soon to be commissioned Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura line. Normal services will be restored from Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the BMRCL said, “In connection with the pre-commissioning works and testing of systems on the southern extension of Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura Metro Stations, train services between RV Road to Yelachenahalli Stations of Green Line will be closed on Sunday, September 27, 2020 and Monday, September 28, 2020. Consequently, metro train services will be available only between Nagasandra and RV Road Stations from 7 am to 9 pm on September 27, 2020 and September 28, 2020. Normal Service on the Green Line up to Yelachenahalli will resume on the morning of September 29, 2020 at 7 am.”

Train services in the purple line (Myuru Road-Byappanahalli) line will remain unaffected and will run normally.

This comes after the BMRCL had already carried out a trial run of the metro route between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura starting from the last week of August.

This six-kilometre extension to the existing green line is part of the second phase of the Namma Metro project in Bengaluru which has been marred with delays, like the first phase of Namma Metro. The initial deadline was 2018, and before the pandemic, the BMRCL had aimed to open the line for public use by August 2020.

As has been reported, services in the elevated section of the Yelachenahalli–Anjanapura line will be up and running on November 1 now, which is also the state formation day, Karnataka Rajyotsava.

The route will have five stops: Anjanapura Road Cross, Krishnaleela Park (ISKON), Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura and Anjanapura Township.