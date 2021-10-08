Bengaluru Metroâ€™s Purple Line services to be partly disrupted on October 9, 10

Repair works will be carried out by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited along the Purple Line route, which runs between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli.

news Metro Train

Bengaluru metro services on the Purple Line will be briefly disrupted between October 9 and 10 as repair works will be carried out, the BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) said in a statement on Friday, October 8. The Purple Line services will be disrupted from MG Road to Baiyappanahalli metro stations, from 4 pm on October 9 to 6 am on October 10. Repair works will be carried out on Saturday, October 9 between Trinity and Ulsoor metro stations, BMRCL said. For the announced duration, the Purple Line will only operate between Kengeri and MG Road metro stations. There will be no disruptions on the Green Line.

An extended stretch of the Purple Line to Kengeri was inaugurated recently on August 30. The newly extended line is a 7.5 km-stretch connecting Musuru Road to the Kengeri metro station. With this extension, which is an elevated section, six stations were added to the line â€” Nayandanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri Metro Stations, beyond the Mysuru Road metro station. With this, the line which was previously 18.1 km long, became 25.6 km long.

The Purple Line or east-west corridor of Bengaluru Metro now runs through a total of 23 stations, between Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli, making travel easier for those going towards Kengeri and areas like Nelamangala and Tavarekere, which are outside the city. Construction on the extended section had begun in February 2016. A further 2 km extension of the line from Kengeri to Challaghatta is expected to be completed in 2022 or 2023.

On usual days, all metro trains ply between Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri from 8 am to 11 am and 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, during peak hours. The rest of the time, only alternate trains go all the way to Kengeri. According to BMRCL, with the extension of the Purple Line, ridership is projected to increase by nearly 75,000 passengers per day.