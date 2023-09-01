Bengaluru metro to run additional trains between MG Road and Majestic from Sept 1

Depending upon public reception, the facility will be expanded to other stretches too.

news Metro

In an attempt at meeting the heavy demand for the metro service on weekdays, Bengaluru's Namma Metro is introducing additional train services connecting the Mahatma Gandhi Road and the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Majestic metro stations. The additional trains are scheduled to begin on Friday, September 1.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has said in an announcement that this introduction of the extra services is being done on a trial basis on the purple line stretch. Depending upon public reception, the facility will be expanded to other stretches too. Right now these added services will run only up to the MG Road station. Passengers desiring to journey to Baiyappanahalli, will have to take another metro train at the MG Road station.