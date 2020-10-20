Bengaluru metro reduces train frequency during non-peak hours

The new metro schedule will come into effect from October 22.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to reduce the frequency of trains during non-peak hours, even as ridership steadily increases amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company said that it has "analysed travel patterns and refined train schedules to meet physical distancing requirements." From October 22, trains will continue to operate with a frequency of every five minutes during peak hours, while during non-peak hours, the frequency will be reduced from every 10 minutes to 12 minutes.

The revised schedule is as listed below.

Monday to Friday and first, third and fifth Saturdays:

- From 9 am to 10 am and 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm at 5-minute frequency

- From 8 am to 9 am and 10 am to 11 am at 6-minute frequency

- From 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm to 8 pm at 6-minute frequency

- 12-minute frequency during the remaining operational hours

On Sundays, general holidays and second and fourth Saturdays:

- From 10 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm at 8-minute frequency

- 12-minute frequency during the remaining operational hours

"Additional trains from select intermediate stations will be operated in case of any surge in the travel demand. BMRCL requests all its patron commuters to wear a mask, maintain physical distance and hand hygiene at all times during the travel," the BMCRL said in a press release.

Metro services resumed in Bengaluru from September 7 in a graded manner, after COVID-19 restrictions were eased. The trains are presently being operated from 7 am to 9 pm. The press release stated that the ridership of the metro has also increased from 4,000 to more than 55,000 at present.

"All possible measures are being ensured for the health and safety of passengers, like sanitisation of coaches and surfaces which are frequent-touch points, temperature checks, maintenance of physical distance at all places, and adoption of non-contact methods of fare payment and recharge of cards," the press release stated.