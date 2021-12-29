Bengaluru metro pillar base chipped during BBMP work on drain

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parvez visited the spot after residents flagged concerns.

news Infrastructure

The foundation of one of the piers of the Namma Metro was chipped away in Halasuru when the storm water drain next to it was being worked on by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The repair work at the storm water drain next to the Venkateshwara temple in the area led to a part of the foundation at the bottom of a pillar being chipped away and the pile cap being exposed. Silt was being cleared from the drain by earthmovers when the pile cap was exposed.

Authorities have maintained that there has been no structural damage to the pier. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parvez visited the spot on Tuesday, December 28, after residents flagged concerns.

Speaking to TNM, BMRCL chief public relations officer Yeshwanth Chavan said that work has already begun to fix the issue. “The BBMP has already started work to pour concrete and they have already put up shutters (the molds to hold the concrete). There is no danger to the pillar,” he said.

Despite this, they said that they have reduced the speed of the train at the location. "However, we have reduced the speed of the trains travelling on that stretch. The train normally travels at 35 kmph but now it has been reduced to 25 kmph,” he added.

BMRCL MD Anjum Parvez told the Hindu that the BMRCL was not informed by the BBMP about the work being undertaken “When the pier work was initially taken up itself, a lot of precautions had been taken during construction, given the location of the pillar next to the drain. We are coordinating with the BBMP and have instructed civic officials to take all safety precautions,” he told the newspaper. Metro officials will reportedly be supervising the work being carried out as well.

Read: Bengaluru police to detain those who violate night curfew, many flyovers to be closed