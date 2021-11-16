Bengaluru Metro extends operational timings from Nov 18

The Bengaluru metro has till now been functioning from 6 am to 10 pm, and has now been extended by an hour.

Transport

The operational timings of the Bengaluru Metro trains will be extended from November 18, Thursday, by an hour. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation issued a statement on Tuesday, November 16, that the metro trains will now ply from 6 am to 11.30 pm from Monday to Saturday and on Sundays, the trains will start plying from 7 am and the last train will be at 11.30 pm.

In a release, the BMRCL said that from November 18, the departure of the first train from all terminal stations — Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyappanahalli stations will be at 6 am on weekdays and at 7 am on Sundays.

“The last train departure from Terminal Stations viz. Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyapganahalli stations will be at 23:00 Hrs on all days. However, the Last Metro Train service at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic towards all four directions will be at 23:30 Hrs on all days,” the BMRCL said.

Earlier, the trains used to function till 10 pm in view of the curfew that had been imposed across the city from 10 pm to 5 am. Recently, the Karnataka government lifted the curfew, but the metro timings had remained unchanged. Many residents of Bengaluru had demanded that the metro timings be extended, as many use the metro for travel.

The BMRCL has asked passengers to continue taking COVID-19 precautions while travelling on the metro, like wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Bengaluru metro currently has two lines — Purple and Green. The Green Line connects Nagasandra to Silk Institute while the Purple Line connects Baiyyapanahalli and Kengeri. Covering a total distance of 55.6 km, it is the third biggest metro network in the country.

