Bengaluru metro to extend train timings on May 10: Details

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10 and results will be announced on Saturday, May 13.

The Bengaluru metro will be running on extended timings in light of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has said that metro timings will be extended on Wednesday, May 10. The last metro train will leave at 12.35 am from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Majestic station on May 11. The last train from the Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Krishnarajapura and Whitefield (Kadugodi) stations will depart at 12:05 am on May 11.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have assigned thousands of buses for election duties, which will cause considerable disruptions to the public transportation system in Karnataka on May 9 and 10. KSRTC had promised to deploy 3,700 buses, which is roughly 46% of its entire fleet, whereas BMTC had committed to offering 1,868 buses, accounting for 28% of its fleet.

