Bengaluru metro construction workers not paid for 2 months, says survey

Maraa, a Bengaluru-based media and arts collective, prepared a detailed report highlighting the plight of the workers due to the apathy of metro and private construction companies.

news Coronavirus

Despite strict orders from the Karnataka government as well as the Centre, thousands of construction workers, engaged to work on the expansion of the metro rail network in Bengaluru, have not received their payment for the months of February and March.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, this has led to a severe food shortage and deteriorated living conditions among the majority of workers who have migrated from other cities, highlighted a detailed report prepared by Maraa, a Bengaluru-based media and arts collective.

In its report, Maraa found that the workers work for seven days a week up to 12 hours a day. They work half-days on Sunday. If they don’t work, their salaries are cut. The workers earn Rs 300 for 8 hours of work and Rs 500 for 12 hours (if they work overtime) per day. Per month, the workers get Rs 13,000-15000 a month.

Some of the companies for which these workers work via subcontracting are L&T, IVRCL, Simplex, URC and ITD.

And without the pay, these workers are forced to beat the expense of food ration out of their own pockets, even though a portion of their salary is deducted on account of the lockdown. The contractors have made no arrangements, the report said.

Further, Maraa highlighted that the increase in prices of basic food items in the wake of the lockdown has further exposed the workers financially.

In their survey, Maraa said, “In light of necessary health precautions, such as social distancing, gloves, masks etc. as prescribed by medical guidelines, the living conditions across labour colonies was found to be sub-standard: Each room within the colony houses 10-15 workers. Social distancing is impossible to practice within these confines. Workers are expected to sleep and cook within the same room.”

It added, there are no fans and due to poor ventilation, there is no scope of air circulation. The workers also do not have access to masks, soap, sanitisers, or gloves during the lockdown period.

In their report, other than detailing the grave living conditions of the people, they have sought immediate intervention from the Labour Department and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. They have also argued that while there is a need for immediate intervention to give relief to these workers, there have to be structural changes in how workers are hired through multiple layers of subcontracting for these mega-projects.