Bengaluru Metro conducts first trial run between KR Pura and Baiyappanahalli

A six-coach metro train was operated in both the directions at a speed of 15 kmph and the train was checked by the concerned authorities of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for safety.

The much-awaited first trial run of the metro line between Bengaluruâ€™s KR Pura and Baiyappanahalli metro stations was successfully conducted on Wednesday, July 26. A six-coach metro train was operated in both the directions at a speed of 15 kmph and the train was checked by the concerned authorities of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for safety.

The train started from KR Pura station at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, and reached Baiyappanahalli via Benniganahalli and returned the same way, reports said. Executive Director (Operations and Maintenance) of BMRCL AS Shankar had told Deccan Herald that multiple trial runs would be carried out to test the efficiency and rectify the defects, if any. The train would also be operated at multiple speeds. After the trial runs, the officials would be approaching the Commissioner of metro railway safety for an inspection.

The Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura connection is part of the BMCRLâ€™s 39.3-km-long Purple Line, an effort to connect Whitefield with the central business district and the western suburbs. Earlier in March, the 13.7-km-long KR Pura-Whitefield line was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made operational. Further, BMCRL is also planning for trial runs on the 1.9-km Kengeri to Chellaghatta line. If both these lines become operational, the Purple Line will provide connectivity for places in a 43.3 kilometres stretch. The Purple Line currently connects Kengeri with Baiyappanahalli.