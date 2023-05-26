Bengaluru metro to begin operations an hour early for UPSC Prelims on May 28

On May 28, metro services will commence a little earlier than usual, to facilitate smooth travel for candidates appearing for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam.

In preparation for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam scheduled for Sunday, May 28, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that metro timings will be advanced by one hour. On Sunday, metro services will commence at 6 am instead of the regular starting time of 7 am. The revised timing will be implemented across all terminal stations, including Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Krishnarajapura, and Whitefield (Kadugodi).

The decision to advance the starting time by an hour is aimed at facilitating smooth and hassle-free travel for candidates appearing for the Civil Services Examination. Candidates have been urged to take advantage of this special arrangement to ensure that they reach their designated exam centres without any inconvenience.

Earlier, BMRCL had said that the Byappanahalli-Krishnarajapura metro segment, covering a distance of 2 kilometres, would be opened to the public on July 15. The Krishnarajapura-Whitefield metro line, an extension of the Purple Line, was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This line spans over 13.71 kilometres, connecting Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield. However, the missing link between the Baiyyappanahalli and KR Pura metro stations has caused inconvenience for commuters.