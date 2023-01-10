Bengaluru metro beam collapses on ORR, kills woman and two-year-old son

A couple and their twins, a boy and a girl, were travelling on a two-wheeler when the reinforcement structure fell on them on Outer Ring Road near HRBR Layout.

A woman and her two-year-old son were killed in Bengaluru after a reinforcement structure collapsed at a metro construction site on the Outer Ring Road near Nagavara. Tejaswini, her husband Lohith, and their twins -- a son and a daughter -- were travelling on a two-wheeler when the beam made of metal rods fell on them on the morning of Tuesday, January 10. The mishap occurred on ORR between Kalyan Nagar and HRBR Layout, when a reinforcement beam made of metal rods used for support while constructing the metro pier stooped and fell over onto the road.

Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) of Bengaluru East division told TNM that the woman and her son Vihan were shifted to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries. The child's father was also injured in the incident. However, the police officer said that his condition was not known.

On receiving complaints about unusually heavy traffic congestion near Kalyan Nagar on ORR, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said that the traffic was blocked at various junctions because of the collapse of a pillar at the metro construction site. However, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yashwant Chavan said that it was a reinforcement structure that had collapsed and not a metro pillar.