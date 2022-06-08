Bengaluru metro allows passengers to carry foldable cycles on board

As part of their green initiative, BMRCL will allow passengers to carry their foldable cycles of an assigned dimension in the last coach.

news Transport

Cycling enthusiasts in Bengaluru have reason to cheer as they can now carry foldable cycles in the last coach of Namma Metro. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), in a press release on Tuesday, gave official permission to the carriage of foldable bicycles. As part of their green initiative, BMRCL will allow passengers to carry their foldable cycles of an assigned dimension in the last coach. The dimensions accorded are to ensure that the foldable cycles can go through the security scanners.

“The size of the foldable bicycle shall not exceed 60 CM X 45 CM X 25 CM in dimension and not exceeding 15 Kgs in weight. It will be subjected to security check through the baggage scanner during entry” the BMRCL stated.

Even though BMRCL has allowed the carriage of foldable cycles since 2016, they made it official on June 7. It also clarified that cyclists are exempted from paying luggage charges for their foldable cycles.

Further, it has asked the cyclists to pack the cycle properly, so that it doesn’t damage the interiors of the metro coaches and is not the cause for any inconvenience to the other passengers.

Even though the move is to resolve the last mile connectivity problem, the community of foldable cycle owners is very small. Despite an online petition by a 14-year-old in 2016 to allow commuters to carry all types of cycles in Namma Metro, leading to many such consecutive petitions and demands by other citizens, BMRCL has not taken any decision regarding this.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan also raised the issue of allowing all types of cycles on the metro. “Kochi Metro has permitted bicycles inside the metro to promote end-to-end connectivity. Foldable bicycles under 15 kg could be unaffordable to many citizens in Bengaluru. Therefore, all types of bicycles should be allowed in the metro to improve last-mile connectivity,” he tweeted.