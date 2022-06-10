Bengaluru man who had been pestering woman with proposals attacks her with acid

The 32-year-old woman has sustained injuries in her right eye and is undergoing treatment.

news Crime

A man in Karnataka allegedly threw acid on a woman for turning down his marriage proposal at Sarakki area of Bengaluru on Friday morning, Bengaluru police have said. The 32-year-old woman, a divorcee with three children, sustained injuries in her right eye and is under treatment in a private hospital, they said. According to reports, the woman is married and has a daughter.

The accused has been identified as Ahmed, aged 36, and has been arrested. The police say two were working in a factory producing incense products and had known each other for the past three years. According to police, Ahmed had been pestering the woman, who is from his own community, to marry him for the past many weeks. She, however, repeatedly rejected his proposal. Ahmad had been forcing her to marry him immediately and quarrelled with her many times.

On Friday, June 10, Ahmed stopped the woman while she was going from Kumaraswamy Layout towards JP Nagar locality, and threw acid on her. The police rushed to the spot and shifted her to the hospital. The woman has suffered injuries on her face and her right eye got damaged in the attack.

This is the third incident reported in Bengaluru. The Kumaraswamy Layout police have launched a manhunt for the accused.The incident comes on the heels of an acid attack on a woman here two months ago.

In April, the accused identified as Nagesh, had poured acid on a woman for refusing his advances. The police had arrested him in Tamil Nadu and shot him in the leg. He had been hiding as a sage.

In another incident, a miscreant from West Bengal had attacked his friend with acid while quarrelling over silly matter in Cubbonpet locality of Bengaluru.