Bengaluru man, two daughters die by suicide, months after wife succumbs to COVID-19

Police recovered a note from the family's residence in Attibele which claimed that no foul play was involved in the death of the 42-year-old man and his teenage daughters.

news Death

A 42-year-old man, identified as Satish, and his two daughters, Keerthi and Monisha aged 14 and 18 respectively, died by suicide in Anekal taluk adjoining Bengaluru city on Wednesday, June 30, media reports said. Police suspect that the family was dejected after Asha, the mother of the two girls, died due to COVID-19 in April. A note was recovered from their Ambedkar Colony residence, which claimed that there was no foul play involved in their death. The Times of India reported that the note said other than the death of Asha, Satishâ€™s unemployment was another reason for their distress. According to The Hindu, Satishâ€™s father found their bodies at their residence. Satishâ€™s father was worried after his son did not respond to his calls. Following this, neighbours who came to know about the incident called the police. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Attibele Police Station.

This incident comes after earlier this week, a family of six died by suicide in Karnatakaâ€™s Yadgir district, as they were under debt from a private lender. Neighbours of the family had said that they were subjected to harassment by the lender. The family was mainly dependent on income from their farm, but they could not sell their produce due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, which mired them in debt.The family consisted of Bhimaraya Surapura (45) and Shantamma (36), with their children Sumitra (13), Sridevi (12), Shivaraj (9) and Lakshmi (8).

Read: Family of six die by suicide in Yadgir district of Karnataka

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.