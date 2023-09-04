Bengaluru man stabbed to death for questioning youth who harassed his daughter

A 41-year-old man, who confronted a youth for harassing his daughter, was stabbed to death in Bengaluruâ€™s Shantinagar area on Saturday, September 2. The incident took place at around 9:30 am on Saturday, just a few hours after the accused Zahid, who is a 22-years-old man, reportedly harassed the daughter of Anwar Hussain, who is the deceased. Anwar, who worked as a goods vehicle driver, had previously warned Zahid on multiple occasions to cease harassing his daughter.

The victim and the accused both resided in Shantinagar. Following the repeated harassment of his daughter over the past couple of months, Hussain's daughter had confided in her father about Zahid's actions. Despite warnings from Hussain to stay away from his daughter, Zahid continued his behaviour. On September 2, Zahid continued to harass the girl, who went home and informed her father.

Hussain decided to confront Zahid again and also complain with Zahid's parents and brother, leading to a heated argument. The argument escalated, and Zahid resorted to violence by stabbing Hussain in the neck with a knife. Following the incident, Zahid fled the scene and Hussain was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries after a few hours. The police arrested Zahid, a 22-year-old electrical shop worker, on charges of murder on Sunday, September 3.