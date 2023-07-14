Bengaluru man kills wife in front of 5-year-old daughter for eloping with relative

Harish, a resident of Tumakuru district, reportedly strangled Bharathi at her rental house on Wednesday evening. Shockingly, the couple's five-year-old daughter witnessed the gruesome act.

A 29-year-old man named Harish has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, Bharathi, in Kolur village near Doddaballapur. The incident occurred after Bharathi refused to return to Harish, just a few days after eloping with a relative.

Harish, a resident of Chikkadalavatta village in Tumakuru district, reportedly strangled Bharathi and hit her on the head with a blunt object at her rental house on Wednesday evening. Shockingly, the couple's five-year-old daughter witnessed the gruesome act. Harish then took the child with him as he returned to his village, a TOI report added.

The murder was discovered around 8 pm when Bharathi's lover, Gangadhar, asked his friend Suresh to check on her as she was unresponsive to his calls. Upon arrival, Suresh found Bharathi dead in a pool of blood. He immediately informed the landlord, Ramanjinappa, and the police.

Gangadhar was also notified of Bharathi's death and quickly arrived at the scene. However, villagers grew suspicious and detained him. The police arrived shortly afterward and took Gangadhar into custody for questioning. During the interrogation, Gangadhar informed the authorities that he believed Bharathi's husband was responsible for the crime.

The police then apprehended Harish, who confessed to the murder. Harish revealed that he had been married to Bharathi for ten years, but she had engaged in an affair with Gangadhar, who happened to be her distant relative. Harish had warned both of them to end the relationship. However, during his recent visit to meet his elder brother, Bharathi eloped with Gangadhar.

Upon returning and discovering Bharathi's whereabouts, Harish attempted to persuade her to return home, promising to take care of her. Despite his efforts, Bharathi refused and expressed her desire to continue living with Gangadhar. Frustrated by her defiance, Harish grew angry and ultimately committed the heinous act.

Ramanjinappa, the landlord of the rental house where the couple resided, stated that Bharathi and Gangadhar had only rented the property 12 days prior. Bharathi had introduced Gangadhar as her husband and rarely ventured outside, keeping a low profile.