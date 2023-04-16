Bengaluru man kills girlfriend over suspected relationship with another, arrested

The Bengaluru police arrested a man for the murder of his girlfriend over suspicions of having a relationship with another man. Prashanth stabbed Navya to death just hours after the couple had celebrated Navyaâ€™s birthday in the Laggere area of the city on Friday, April 14.

Reports say that Prashanth sat with the body for hours after the incident, before surrendering at the Rajagopal Nagar police station. He reportedly confessed to killing Navya during the questioning, citing his suspicion that she was speaking with other men. The couple had fought over this issue on multiple occasions in recent times. The birthday celebration allegedly turned violent when Navya refused to show Prashanth her WhatsApp chats. A heated argument broke out, during which Prashanth stabbed Navya.

Reports also say that Navya had previously approached the Koramangala Police accusing Prashanth of troubling her. However, the issue was settled by the police as the two had agreed to keep a distance from each other.

Navya and Prashanth hailed from Kanakapura, about 30 km from Bengaluru, and were distant relatives. Navya worked as a clerk in the Internal Security Division of the Karnataka Police and lived in Koramangala, while Prashanth worked at a private factory in the Peenya Industrial Area. Police say that the two had been in a relationship for six years. Navyaâ€™s father is a retired assistant sub-inspector of police. Her birthday was on April 11 but as they couldnâ€™t celebrate it on that day, Prashanth had celebrated it with her on April 14.