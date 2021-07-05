Bengaluru man held for allegedly beating wife to death, claimed she had epilepsy

The accused, Ajith, allegedly hit his wife Sania with a piece of plywood and admitted her to the hospital the next day, where she succumbed.

A man was arrested on Saturday, July 3, in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering his wife. The accused, 25-year-old Ajith who works as a bar bander, was booked by the cityâ€™s Mico Layout Police for allegedly killing his 20-year-old wife Sania at their residence. According to reports, a few days ago, Ajith, a resident of Bengaluruâ€™s BTM Layout II Stage, had an altercation with Sania, following which he proceeded to reportedly hit her on the head, back and legs with a piece of plywood.

A senior police official said that on the night of June 28, while the two were consuming alcohol, an altercation arose as Ajith suspected Saniaâ€™s fidelity. "Ajith and Sania were both drinking together, which led to a fight between the two over her fidelity as he suspected her to be cheating. He hit her with a piece of plywood on her head, legs and back. He took her to the hospital the next day," the official said. Sania succumbed to her injuries on June 29. At the hospital, Ajith reportedly told the doctors that she collapsed at home due to epilepsy. However, the police were alerted as injury marks were found all over her body. The police official said that the postmortem report stated Saniaâ€™s death was caused by a head injury, which pointed to her being murdered.

Ajith was arrested by the police on July 2 and confessed to murdering his wife. "We had initially registered a case of unnatural death, we later filed it as murder case and have arrested Ajith," the police said, adding that both of them struggled with alcohol addiction. According to reports, the couple got married two years ago. A report in The Hindu said that Ajith would often physically abuse Sania over the course of their marriage. According to the same report, Zahida, Saniaâ€™s mother, sought a detailed probe into the matter after Sania was admitted to the hospital on June 29.