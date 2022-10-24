Bengaluru man breaks into couple's home, spends hours there before killing self

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, police found that the deceased had eaten the food in the house, taken a shower and spent hours there before he died by suicide.

news Death

A couple from Bengaluru was in for a shock when they returned home from a trip to Europe on October 20. IT specialist Sridhar Sumanth Roy and his wife, upon reaching their home in Indiranagar, were unable to unlock the door. When they busted it open, they found the body of an unknown man, who had died by suicide in the puja room of the house. The deceased was identified as Dilip Bahadur, a native of Assam, who lived in Bengaluruâ€™s Kodihalli.

According to the police, Dilip was previously arrested in various burglary cases. The police said that when Sridhar and his wife arrived home from Amsterdam on Thursday night, October 20, they were unable to unlock the door. The couple quickly summoned the key makers and discovered that the door was locked from the inside and had to bust it open. According to a report in The Indian Express, when the couple first entered their house, they discovered that it had been plundered and that the puja room was locked from the inside. They peeked inside and discovered a man who appeared to have died by suicide. Sridhar notified the police and security guards of a private agency.

As per the CCTV visuals, Dilip smashed the door open and broke into the house on Wednesday, October 19. He had carried tools to break into the house, along with a set of clothes and a gas cutter. Footage showed that before falling asleep in the bedroom, he had food from the kitchen, took a shower and changed into a clean set of clothes. Police haven't ruled out the likelihood that Dilip took the drastic action out of fear when Sridhar and his wife arrived at the house. According to a report in Deccan Herald, the time of Dilip's death and the family's arrival is almost the same. The police asserted that Dilip could have escaped through the backdoor even after the couple had arrived.

A probe is being conducted into the incident, according to DCP (West) Bheemashankar S Guled, to find out why the deceased died by suicide â€” and that too in the puja room. The police have filed a case of suspicious death and are trying to contact Dilipâ€™s family before the postmortem.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726