Bengaluru man to be tried for threatening to kill judges, scandalising HC

The Karnataka High Court has started a suo motu criminal litigation against a 72-year-old Bengaluru man for writing letters in which he threatened to kill judges and lawyers. Bar and Bench reported that a bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum found the materials of the letter as prima facie contemptuous as per the Contempt of Courts Act. The matter has been posted for hearing on March 1. The man has been asked to appear before the Bench via video conferencing.

Deccan Herald reported that the accused, SV Srinivas Rao, faced a similar case in August 2010 which was later dropped after he tendered an unconditional apology. In this instance, the HC directed the registrar to start proceedings against him on November 6, 2020, for his use of “objectionable” adjectives in his memo against judges of both the HC and Supreme Court, as well as lawyers. The case was asked to be registered after Rao refused to withdraw his memo when the matter came up for hearing this week.

“We have perused paragraph 12 of the said memo. The respondent/accused has used very objectionable adjectives about the Judges of the apex court and this court in clauses (ii), (iii), (iv), (v), (vi) and (ix) of paragraph 12 which cannot be reproduced. The respondent/accused has not even spared members of the Karnataka State Bar Council and the Bar Council of India while making sweeping and scandalous allegations,” the Bench in part of its order on February 3 said.

On January 21, 2021, Rao also wrote a letter to the registrar stating that he had decided to kill two judges among “28 highly corrupt” judges of the HC and SC and two “corrupt” lawyers. Bar and Bench further reported that the HC directed the registrar to forward a copy of the threat letter to the police officer heading the security of HC.