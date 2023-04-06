Bengaluru Karaga procession mishap: Camphor ritual causes fire, damages bikes

Several bikes caught fire during a special ritual event using camphor near the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Bengaluru.

A major tragedy was averted when a special worship ritual took a turn for the worse on Thursday, April 6 at the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Bengaluru. The devotees had conducted a special prayer using a significant amount of camphor, which led to several bikes catching fire.

The authorities after being alerted arrived on the spot and doused the fire, averting further mishap. The special worship was conducted as part of the Karaga festival, dedicated to Droupadi Devi. Visuals from the incident show camphor burning all over the road and a few bikes catching fire. According to reports, the devotees had piled hundreds of kilograms of camphor from NR Junction to the temple. When the camphor was lit, the bikes caught fire, leading to a tense situation.

Karaga festival is dedicated to the goddess Draupadi, who is considered to be an incarnation of Shakti. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically falls in March or April. The festival involves a grand procession through the streets of Bengaluru, with the Karaga carrier, a man dressed as Draupadi, carrying a floral pyramid on his head. The Karaga is decorated with jasmine flowers and other adornments, and the procession is accompanied by music, dance, and devotees carrying lit camphor lamps. The procession ends at the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple, where the Karaga is installed and worshipped.