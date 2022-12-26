Bengaluru, Hyderabad among cities with highest number of Uber rides in 2022

Ride-hailing platform Uber, in its annual analysis, has said that Indians have spent 11 billion minutes travelling in its cabs in 2022. Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessed the second and third-highest number of Uber trips in 2022, while Delhi topped the list. Mumbai and Kolkata were fourth and fifth respectively on the list of Indian cities with the highest number of Uber rides. While most Uber trips in India were booked between 5 pm and 6 pm, the most popular day of the week for booking was Saturday, according to the company.

During the year, Uber expanded into several new cities, becoming the first ridesharing company to have a presence in all seven Northeast states, the company said. Uber is now present in 123 cities in India. Among the new cities, Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of trips.

In terms of speed, the top five cities which clocked the fastest average speed were Chandigarh, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, with Kochi coming in fifth. The slowest city in terms of average speed was Hyderabad, followed by Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Kolkata.

The top five longest intercity trips in 2022 were Delhi to Purnia, Delhi to Madhubani, Bengaluru to Mumbai, Delhi to Varanasi, and Delhi to Ahmedabad. The top five frequently travelled intercity routes in 2022 were Mumbai to Pune, Mumbai to Nashik, Delhi to Agra, Jaipur to Chandigarh, and Lucknow to Kanpur.

The company mentioned that the most popular product in terms of the number of trips was Uber Go, with Uber Auto coming in a very close second. "The year 2022 saw Indians start travelling big again, and cities swinging back open for business after the pandemic. Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometres, which is the distance from Earth all the way to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system since Pluto got kicked out of the team," said the company.

With IANS inputs