Bengaluru hosts its first Queer Badminton League

Game Point, a non-profit sports organisation that hosted the event, said the league was born out of the desire to provide opportunities to and boost the confidence of LGBTQIA+ individuals in sports.

Offering a platform to LGBTQIA+ persons who have either shunned sports or are unable to participate in them owing to their gender identity, non-profit sports organisation Game Point hosted the inaugural edition of its Queer Badminton League (QBL) on Saturday, June 24, at Indiranagar in Bengaluru. It was a two-day event. The organisers said that the league was born out of the desire to provide opportunities to and boost the confidence of LGBTQIA+ individuals in sports. Prominent transgender rights activist Akkai Padmashali, Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Nisha Millet, and several others attended the event.

The QBL brought together a diverse pool of players competing in six teams, owned by LGBTQIA+ groups and businesses such as 1% Club and BeUnic. Matches were held between six teams — Indiranagar Impalas, Jayanagar Jaguars, Koramangala Kangaroos, E-city Eagles, Whitefield Whales, and Majestic Macaws. The final match between E-City Eagles and Whitefield Whales ended with the latter emerging victorious with a score of 7-3.

Sunil Kumar, a member of the organising body, said that LGBTQIA+ persons often face bullying and name calling throughout their childhood, which impacts their self-esteem and confidence in more ways than one. “Queer individuals, when they come here, feel free to express themselves; they have come together to be each other’s chosen families,” he told TNM.

While ideating on conducting the tournament, they worked with the aim of promoting a culture of inclusivity in sports and boost the confidence of those within the community who feel underconfident about being themselves, Sunil said, adding that Game Point aspires to provide a safe space for queers who want to pursue sports. Along with Badminton, they also intend to diversify into other sports such as running, tennis, cricket, and football, he further stated.

Aravind, one of the organising members, said that things have changed dramatically since the decriminalisation of Section 377. “The community has exploded. Business-oriented spaces and media have become far more inclusive. However, political participation is central. While debating about marriage equality, the government’s stance is to let the Parliament decide. But we have no representation from LGBTQIA+ communities in the Parliament,” he pointed out.

Suresh Ramdas, who is the captain of the Indiranagar Impalas, said that the biggest challenge for any person from the LGBTQIA+ communities is to be themselves while playing certain sports. “ If you are not your true self, it does interfere with your game, in one way or the other,” said Suresh, who was titled Mr Gay India 2019.