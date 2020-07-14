Attention Bengaluru: COVID-19 hospital bed availability is live on this dashboard

The dashboard contains figures of total reserved beds, occupied beds, available beds and the beds blocked by BBMP and shows real-time bed availability in 102 hospitals in the city.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released a dashboard showing real-time bed availability for COVID-19 patients on Monday.

"Now it is public! #BBMP dashboard on real-time bed availability for #Covid19 patients," BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said in a social media post.

The dashboard contains figures of total reserved beds, occupied beds, available beds and the beds blocked by BBMP. In addition, it also shows real-time bed availability in 102 hospitals in Bengaluru, showing figures of ICU beds and ventilators at each hospital.

Link for the dashboard - http://chbms.bbmpgov.in/portal/reports/

The move comes days after the Karnataka High Court asked the state government to make public the figures of COVID-19 beds available in Bengaluru. BBMP officials had earlier told TNM that there was a slight delay in putting the dashboard together.

Days after the administration in Bengaluru had promised to make data on the number of beds, a system had yet to be made public. This, even as the Karnataka High Court asked the state government to make public the data of COVID-19 beds within Bengaluru, along with details of oxygen and the ventilator beds available.

Speaking to TNM, Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, who is in charge of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike COVID-19 War Room, said though the website went live at the start of the month, it took some more time before it could go live for the public.

Randeep D, Special BBMP Commissioner, who was part of the team building the site said that the delay was down to linking the system with the SAST (Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust) portal which is the system devised by the government for patients availing government subsidy.

Calls for a real-time system came after reports of several Bengaluru patients struggling to avail beds for COVID-19 treatment in the city.

TNM earlier reported a 52-year-old man in the city suffering from breathlessness died after he was turned away from as many as 18 hospitals.

In another case, a 55-year-old man died after he was unable to secure a hospital bed with an oxygen cylinder.

With 1315 cases reported on Monday, Bengaluru now has 15,052 active COVID-19 cases. The city also has 3,168 containment zones and a fresh lockdown will be in effect from 8 pm on July 14 to 5 am on July 22.