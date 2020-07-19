Bengaluru has 6160 active containment zones, 50 more added in a day

Bengaluru East reported 27% of the new COVID-19 cases reported in Bengaluru on July 18.

Bengaluru added 50 more containment zones over 24 hours from July 17, as there are a total of 6,160 active containment zones across the city, as per data released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on July 18. The total number of containment zones, some of which have been marked as normal, has risen to 8,785.

According BBMPâ€™s War Room Report on July 18, Bengaluru South has 2014 containment zones, followed by 1,056 in Bengaluru East, 976 in Bengaluru West, 733 in Bommanahalli, 405 in RR Nagara, 358 in Mahadevapura, 262 in Yelahanka and 103 in Dasarahalli.

43 wards in Bengaluru South currently have more than 50 active cases of coronavirus, followed by Bengaluru West and Bengaluru East, as both have 26 wards with more than 50 cases. Seven wards in Yelahanka, 10 wards in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, nine in Mahadevapura and 15 in Bommanahalli have over 50 active cases of coronavirus.

Bengaluru East also reported 27% of the new COVID-19 cases reported in Bengaluru on July 18, followed by Bengaluru South, which has 24% and Bengaluru West with 23% of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru. Bomanahalli reported 9%, RR Nagara 7%, Mahadevapura 6%, Yelahanka reported 2% and Dasarahalli had 2% of the new COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.

Among wards that reported over 15 cases in the past 24 hours, Bengaluruâ€™s Shantala Nagar reported the most number of cases with 100 new cases from July 17 to July 18.

The positivity rate in Bengaluru currently stands at 11.95%.

On Saturday, July 18, Bengaluru reported 2,125 new COVID-19 cases. The city has 22,449 active cases of coronavirus. Bengaluru till date has reported a total of 29,621 COVID-19 cases. 631 people have succumbed to the disease in the city till date.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 4,537 new cases on July 18. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 59,652. 1,240 have died due to the disease across the state.