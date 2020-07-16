Bengaluru has 5598 active containment zones, adds 2146 new ones in a day

Out of 198 wards in Bengaluru, only two wards have less than 50 coronavirus cases.

Coutesy: BBMP War Room report

Bengaluru added 2,146 new containment zones on July 15, bringing the total active containment zones in the city to 5,598, as per the data put out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). From 138 wards that had over 50 coronavirus cases on July 14, the number went up to 196 on July 15. This means that only two more wards under BBMP do not have over 50 cases. Till date, Bengaluru has reported 7,053 containment zones, some of which have now been marked as â€˜returned to normal.â€™ It should be noted that the BBMP did not notify any new containment zones on July 14, and the backlog could explain the sudden spike in the number of new containment zones on July 15. Containment zones Among the containment zones, Bengaluruâ€™s south zone has the highest number of areas that have been cordoned off, and Dasarahalli has the least. Here is the breakdown on the number of active containment zones in Bengaluru.

A total of 6,371 streets in Bengaluru have been identified as containment zones, along with 621 apartment complexes, 25 slum areas and one hotel.

Bengaluru reported 1,975 new COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. This takes the cityâ€™s total active cases to 17,051.

Wards with over 50 cases

Some of the new additions to the wards with over 50 cases as on July 15 are Yelahanka Satellite Town, Kodigehalli, Kuvempu Nagar, Hebbala, Radhakrishna Temple Ward, CV Raman Nagar, and Kadugodi, among many others.

South zone continues to have the most number of coronavirus positive cases as well as active cases, followed by west and east zones respectively.

Shantala Nagar ward in the east zone has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the last 10 days. On July 15, it reported 40 cases.

Wards like Chamrajpet, Thanisandra, BTM Layout, Malleshwaram, Basavanagudi, Rajaji Nagar, and Bommanahalli have also reported 15 or more cases in the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru Urban has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka. The state has 27,853 COVID-19 patients under treatment and a total of 47,253 patients have been reported till date.

Bengaluru is currently under a week-long lockdown till July 22, implemented to control and curb further spread of the novel coronavirus.