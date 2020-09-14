Bengaluru has 19,680 active containment zones, RR Nagara highest at 4689

Bengaluru West reported 2,881 active containment zones closely followed by Bommanahalli with 2,880.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru has reported a total of 29,588 containment zones out of which 19,680 are active while 9,908 have returned to normal, data published by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) showed. The BBMP said that RR Nagara had the most number of active containment zones in the city at 4,689, followed by Bengaluru South at 2,960.

Bengaluru West reported 2,881 active containment zones closely followed by Bommanahalli with 2,880. Bengaluru East reported 2,111 active containment zones. Only Mahadevapura, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli have less than 2,000 active containment zones at 1,917, 1,210 and 1,032 respectively. Officials said that 67% of containment zones remain active while 33% have returned to normal.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 9,894 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the overall tally to 4,59,445 while 104 deaths pushed the state's death toll to 7,265. As per the state Health and Family Welfare department, 8,402 patients were discharged in a 24-hour period ending on Sunday, pushing the total recoveries in the state to over 3.5 lakh mark.

Among the fatalities, a 96-year-old patient from Tumkuru is the oldest one and a 21-year-old from Dakshina Kannada is the youngest.

As many as 45 out of total 104 deaths reported on Sunday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (15), Ballari (8), Dharwad (7), Shivamogga (5), Hassan (4), Dakshina Kannada, Koppal and Tumakuru (3), Gadag, Kolar and Raichur (2), and Chikkaballapura, Davangere, Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura (1).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,479, followed by Mysuru (665), Ballari (661), Hassan (426), Dakshina Kannada (404), Belagavi (318), Shivamogga (299), Tumakuru (294), Koppal (259) and Mandya (246).

Health officials claimed that as many as 5,94,019 primary contacts and 5,36,625 secondary contacts are under observation in Karnataka, while more than 5,13,883 persons are in home quarantine. A total of 38,00,976 samples were tested so far, out of which 67,955 were tested on Sunday alone.

With IANS and PTI inputs