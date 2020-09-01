Bengaluru has 15229 active containment zones, East has most at 3418

Bengaluru East has the most active containment zones at 3,418, followed by Bengaluru South at 3,005 and the city's West zone at 2,648, authorities of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in their daily COVID-19 bulletin. So far, the city has reported 38,231 containment zones, out of which 15,229 are active while 23,002 have returned to normal. Of the total containment zones, 61% have returned to normal while 39% are active, authorities said.

RR Nagara has 2,074 active containment zones, while Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli have 1,555 and 1,000 respectively. While Dasarahalli has 1,079 active containment zones, Yelahanka is the only area which has less than 1,000 active containment zones at 944.

While 7,102 containment zones have returned to normal in Bengaluru South, the figures for Bengaluru East and Bengaluru West are 5,141 and 4,345 respectively.

Meanwhile, with 7,238 patients discharged from hospitals after treatment, recoveries exceeded new cases at 6,495 in Karnataka on Monday.

"The fresh positive cases pushed the state's COVID-19 tally to 3,42,423, including 87,235 active, while 2,49,467 were discharged till date, with 7,238 during the last 24 hours," said a state health department official in Bengaluru.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has claimed 5,702 lives across the state since March 8, with 113 during on Monday alone.

Bengaluru accounted for over 40% of the state's total cases, with 1,29,125 people testing positive for the coronavirus, out of which 37,116 were active cases. 90,043 were discharged so far in the city, with 2,422 in the last 24 hours.

With 27 patients succumbing to the infection in the city on Monday, the death toll rose to 1,965 till date.

Of the 747 in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, 284 are in Bengaluru Urban district hospitals, followed by 92 in Hassan and 74 in Dharwad.

In another development, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar was discharged after he was treated for the virus at a private hospital in the city's eastern suburb where he was admitted on August 25 as he tested positive.

