Bengaluru has 12,459 active containment zones, with over 3000 in south zone

South Bengaluru has the most number of active containment zones at 3,935, followed by Bengaluru East at 2,537 and Bengaluru West at 1,770.

Bengaluru reported 679 new active containment zones on Sunday, as cases of COVID-19 continued to surge in the city. With this, Bengaluru has now reported a total of 15,411 containment zones â€” 804 more than Saturday's total count of 14,608, of which 12,459 are active. Among this, South Bengaluru has the most number of active containment zones at 3,935, followed by Bengaluru East at 2,537, and Bengaluru West at 1,770.

The War Room report of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on July 26 said that while Bommanahalli has 1,548 active containment zones, RR Nagara reported 977, followed by Mahadevapura (937), Yelahanka (437) and Dasarahalli (318). The number of containment zones that have returned to normal is highest in Bengaluru West at 751, followed by Bengaluru East at 645 and South Bengaluru at 435.

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 5,199 new COVID-19 cases even as 82 people succumbed to the virus, increasing the state's death toll to 1,878, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said.

The state capital continues to be a hotspot of the coronavirus, recording the highest number of cases every day. On Sunday, the city reported 1,950 cases, raising the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 45,453. Of this, 33,156 are active.

However, the city's share of active cases in the state has fallen to 57%, gradually declining from 62% a week ago.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru Urban, Ballari accounted for 579 patients, followed by Mysuru (230), Bengaluru Rural (213), Dakshina Kannada (199) and Udupi (169).

Meanwhile, 2,088 patients have been discharged across Karnataka, raising the number of discharges to 35,838. Of the total cases, 58,417 are active and 632 are in ICUs.

A total of 33,565 tests were conducted in Karnataka in a 24-hour period ending on Sunday, of which 21,034 were tested through RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) and 12,531 were antigen testing.

In Bengaluru alone, the state government has conducted 2,73,651 tests so far. The city has a positivity rate of 16.6%.

IANS inputs