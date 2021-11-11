Bengaluru guard kills senior citizen after being criticised for drinking on duty

The accused security guard has been arrested by the police and a case has been registered against him for murder.

news Crime

A man who worked as a security guard at an apartment building at AECS (Aeronautical Engineers Co-Operative Society) Layout in Bengaluru allegedly attacked and killed a resident at the apartment on Wednesday, November 10. The victim had raised objections after the accused allegedly showed up to work in an inebriated state, police said. The incident took place under HAL police station limits

The man who was killed has been identified as a senior citizen, 65-year-old Bhaskar Reddy. Bhaskar was reportedly a resident of the apartment from the past two years, and he was also the secretary of the apartment's residentsâ€™ association

The accused guard has been identified as Basanth from Nepal, and he has been handed over to the police and taken into custody. According to the police, he was residing in Bengaluru for the past seven years.

According to the police, Bhaskar Reddy had earlier found Basanth in an inebriated state and objected to it, warning him not to consume alcohol while on duty. He had also complained about the matter to the apartmentsâ€™ association, as the guard allegedly did not change his habits even after being given a warning. The two of them even got into a verbal argument recently over the issue, police added.

On November 10, police said that an enraged Basanth decided to take revenge and allegedly attacked Bhaskar Reddy while he was out for a walk near the parking lot. Following this, Basanth is alleged to have slit Bhaskar Reddyâ€™s throat with a knife. Though neighbours rushed him to hospital, Bhaskar Reddy succumbed to his injuries, police said. A case has been registered against Basanth and the accused has been booked on murder charges, based on a complaint from Bhaskarâ€™s son.