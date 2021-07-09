Bengaluru govt school students to launch satellite next year, says Karnataka Dy CM

Dr Ashwath Narayan said the students of the school will be involved in a programme of launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations next year.

The Government Boys’ High School, located in Stone Building College, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru will become the first government school in the country to launch a satellite, announced Karnataka Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan CN, who is also the MLA of the constituency. The Deputy CM was speaking in an event organized by Seshadripuram Educational Trust to donate laptops to government schools in Malleshwaram.

Dr Ashwath Narayan, who also handles the State Higher Education and Science and Technology portfolios, said the students of the school will be involved in a programme of launching 75 satellites as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations which will be held next year. “This [feat] is going to be achieved in a government high school by taking the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO,” he said. He added that the designing and making of the satellite will be done at the school, involving students from a few other government schools.

“In recent days, there is an increase in enrolment in some government schools. But more than the numbers, the quality of teaching and learning is more important. Government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education,” he said. The enrolments to the government schools in the Malleshwaram constituency, he said, have increased from 2,221 to 2,743, this year.

In a response to the media's query regarding vaccination of government college students, he said 65% of students in government institutions and government-aided institutions have been vaccinated. He also said Vandita Sharma, vaccination In-charge officer; and Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, are coordinating with District Commissioners to achieve the optimal target.

As part of the event on July 8, 50 laptops were donated. Woode P Krishna, General Secretary of the Trust; educationist Sheshanarayan; Prasanna, Chairperson, Shikshan Foundation; and Umadevi SC, Block Education Officer, among others, were present at the event.