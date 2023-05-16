Bengaluru girl tops class 10 ICSE board exam with 99.8%

The results for the ICSE and ISC board exams were announced on May 14. The overall pass percentage was 98.9% of class 10 and 96.9% of class 12.

news News

Scoring 499 out of 500 in the class 10 ICSE board examinations, Annanya Karthik from Bengaluru, was one among the nine students to have topped the examinations in the country. A student of Vidyaniketan School in Hebbal, Annaya said that she was thrilled to get this rank and did not expect to be among the toppers when she was checking her results.

While she has not decided on a definitive career path yet, Annanya said that she is interested in astronomy, theatre, economics and finance.

The results for the ICSE and ISC board exams were announced on Sunday, May 14. The overall pass percentage was 98.9% of class 10 and 96.9% of class 12. Gerry Arathoon, the chief secretary of the board announced that girls outperformed boys this year as well. The pass percentage for girls in ICSE stood at 99.2% as opposed to 98.7% for boys. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for girls in ISC was 98% while it was 95.9% for boys.

For ISC, the class 12 exams, five students secured the first position scoring 99.8%, 14 in the second place with 99.5% and 30 in the third place with 99.2%. 166 students secured the top three positions in the ICSE exams while 136 students in the ISC exams.