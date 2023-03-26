Bengaluru gets National Common Mobility Card after much delay

Apart from transportation, the mobility card can also be used for other purposes such as fuel payments, shopping, parking, toll payments, and offline contactless payments.

news Infrastructure

Bengaluru's much-awaited National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) was finally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 25. The NCMC, a prepaid card linked to the RuPay system, can be used to pay for travel and other purposes. It was first launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in 2019. In Bengaluru, the NCMC will enable seamless travel across different modes of transport in the city, including the metro trains and BMTC buses.

Apart from transportation, the NCMC can also be used for other purposes such as fuel payments, shopping, dining, parking, toll payments, and low-value offline contactless payments. RBL Bank has been appointed as the banking partner for the NCMC in Bengaluru, and the cards will be issued at metro stations and RBL Bank branches in the city.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), in partnership with RBL Bank, will issue the NCMC cards to commuters at metro stations starting from Thursday, March 30. The card can be recharged at the Ticket Office or Card Top-up Terminals (CTT) located in metro stations. RBL Bank will also provide POS (point of sales) machines at metro stations for accepting and loading cards, with a recharging facility available on RBL Bankâ€™s MoBank App.

The NCMC was first launched in March 2019 with the aim of facilitating seamless travel and payment across all modes of transport, parking, and toll charges through a single card. The card has already been launched in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kochi, but its implementation in Bengaluru had been delayed due to various reasons.